Endorsements for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce are getting even closer to the home of his main opponent so far, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

On Thursday, the Kunce camp noted that its candidate has secured the backing of St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, D-1st District.

In a press release, Days said, "I have met many candidates, but I rarely meet someone who shares Lucas Kunce's tenacity, authenticity and dedication."

Both Kunce and Bell, along with Columbia activist December Harmon, are set to meet in the August 2024 primary. The winner will all but certainly face incumbent GOP U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley in the November general election.

Days' endorsement comes on the heels Kunce announcing other nods he has picked up from a variety of St. Louis area political figures — including retired U.S. Rep. William "Bill" Clay Sr. and St. Louis Aldermanic President Megan Green.

Also, Days' blessing on the Kunce effort underscores her position as the continuing opposition to the current St. Louis County administration.

Days has at times been at odds with County Executive Sam Page, as well as with Page's main council comrade, Lisa Clancy, D-3rd District.

In 2021, Days won a court fight that stemmed from an effort led by Clancy to prevent Days from taking over as the council's chair.

Bell's campaign, officially dubbed "Bell For Missouri," has yet to release any endorsements, though it has filed its initial paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

A statement of organization filed June 7 lists Caroline C. Miller of Webster Groves as its campaign manager.

Miller declined to talk with the Post-Dispatch and referred calls to GPS Impact, a consulting group headed by longtime political operative Roy Temple. A spokesperson for GPS was unavailable.

The first quarterly report of campaign finances from Bell, as well as other candidates for U.S. Congress are due on July 15, covering the quarter that will end on June 30.

As to the growing list of endorsements, Kunce earlier this week announced that along with Clay, Green and numerous organized labor groups, he also has been endorsed by two St. Louis aldermen, Rasheen Aldridge of Old North St. Louis and Shameem Clark Hubbard of the West End; two state representatives, Chantelle Nickson-Clark, D-Florissant, and Kimberly-Ann Collins, D-St. Louis; and Florissant Mayor Tim Lowery.

Kunce, who lives in Independence, first sought a U.S. Senate seat in 2022. He lost the Democratic primary to Trudy Busch Valentine, who then went on to lose to Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the general election.

