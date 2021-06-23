 Skip to main content
St. Louis County teacher Sandy Olive wins for second time on 'Jeopardy!'
St. Louis County teacher Sandy Olive wins for second time on 'Jeopardy!'

Sandy Olive on "Jeopardy!" (Photo by Jeopardy Productions Inc.)

Sandy Olive of south St. Louis County went out of this world Wednesday to score an easy win on "Jeopardy!" — and still reign as champion.

Olive dominated the first round of questioning, building a bank of $10,000, almost four times the amount of her closest foe.

But in "Double Jeopardy," Californian challenger Joel Simeone started hitting correct answers and trailed by less than $3,000 — $19,200 to $15,400.

Olive, however, was the only contestant to answer correctly in "Final Jeopardy," which wanted the name of a Russian woman who appeared on a ruble coin in 1983.

"Who is Valentina Tereshkova," Olive wrote, naming the first woman to travel in space. That correct answer tacked $10,000 more onto her daily total, summing up to $31,200. In two days, Olive has won $52,200.

A sophomore English teacher at Lindbergh High School, Olive went to Los Angeles in late March to tape the shows. Contestants are prohibited from discussing results.

She will be back for a third bout at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on KSDK (Channel 5).

