St. Louis County teacher Sandy Olive wins for second time on 'Jeopardy!'

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sandy Olive of south St. Louis County went out of this world Wednesday to score an easy win on "Jeopardy!" — and still reign as champion.

Olive dominated the first round of questioning, building a bank of $10,000, almost four times the amount of her closest foe.

But in "Double Jeopardy," Californian challenger Joel Simeone started hitting correct answers and trailed by less than $3,000 — $19,200 to $15,400.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Olive, however, was the only contestant to answer correctly in "Final Jeopardy," which wanted the name of a Russian woman who appeared on a ruble coin in 1983.

"Who is Valentina Tereshkova," Olive wrote, naming the first woman to travel in space. That correct answer tacked $10,000 more onto her daily total, summing up to $31,200. In two days, Olive has won $52,200.

A sophomore English teacher at Lindbergh High School, Olive went to Los Angeles in late March to tape the shows. Contestants are prohibited from discussing results.

She will be back for a third bout at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on KSDK (Channel 5).

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.