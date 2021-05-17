 Skip to main content
St. Louis deemed a popular city for aspiring artists
St. Louis deemed a popular city for aspiring artists

"Transfuturism" on Olive

Amber Johnson works on the painting "Lineage" at a studio on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, on Olive Street in St. Louis. Johnson is an instructor at St. Louis University in the communications department.

 Colter Peterson

If you identify as an artist — and let's face it, who among us doesn't? — then St. Louis is a good place to be.

When it comes to the best habitats for humanities-inclined folks, our fair burg made the top 10, No. 9 to be exact, in a list from Rent.com.

To develop the list, compilers looked at several factors in cities with a population greater than 50,000:

Arts and performance organizations per capita; average rent on apartments and studio space; number of museums, theaters and performance centers; and, apparently working on the assumption that artists don't have cars, walkability.

In the rankings, the article notes that, "St. Louis has an especially good reputation for performing arts, with 14 performing art companies and 10 dance companies."

The piece makes special note of places such as the Fox Theatre, CityGarden, Grand Center, the Art Museum and the Center of Creative Arts.

The only major neighbor to rank higher was Chicago, one place ahead at No. 8. The only other major-city neighbor to make the top 50 cities was Cincinnati, which registered at No. 14.

The best city in the U.S. for aspiring artists was determined to be Hartford, Connecticut, which edged out Minneapolis for the top spot.

