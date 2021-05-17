St. Louis deemed a popular city for aspiring artists

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you identify as an artist — and let's face it, who among us doesn't? — then St. Louis is a good place to be.

When it comes to the best habitats for humanities-inclined folks, our fair burg made the top 10, No. 9 to be exact, in a list from Rent.com.

To develop the list, compilers looked at several factors in cities with a population greater than 50,000:

Arts and performance organizations per capita; average rent on apartments and studio space; number of museums, theaters and performance centers; and, apparently working on the assumption that artists don't have cars, walkability.

In the rankings, the article notes that, "St. Louis has an especially good reputation for performing arts, with 14 performing art companies and 10 dance companies."

The piece makes special note of places such as the Fox Theatre, CityGarden, Grand Center, the Art Museum and the Center of Creative Arts.

The only major neighbor to rank higher was Chicago, one place ahead at No. 8. The only other major-city neighbor to make the top 50 cities was Cincinnati, which registered at No. 14.

The best city in the U.S. for aspiring artists was determined to be Hartford, Connecticut, which edged out Minneapolis for the top spot.

