St. Louis finishes in bottom third for first-time homebuyers

When it comes to the actual cost of the house, St. Louis is a pretty sweet deal for first-time homebuyers.

But it goes downhill fast from there.

In a study from personal finance website WalletHub, our fair burg could only finish at No. 212 overall out of the 300 largest cities in the U.S.

On the bright side, we were No. 45 out of the 300 in the category of "affordability," which looked at overall house cost, real estate taxes, insurance rates and cost per square foot.

That strong showing was plundered by a dismal ranking of No. 293 in the area of "quality of life," which took into account things such as crime rate, weather, school-system quality and job market.

In the third area of judging, "real estate market," we were No. 212. That category looked at indicators such as home price appreciation, foreclosure rates, share of mortgage holders with negative equity, share of listings with price reductions, and number of real estate agents and mortgage lenders.