St. Louis gets cheated on best bagel city list

This bureau loves lists for the spark they provide conversations about local character, rather than for the truths they reveal.
But every once in a while, a list comes along that grabs attention for its utter ignorance of well-known facts — like Lawn Love's placing St. Louis at No. 75 for "Best Cities for Bagel Lovers."
No. 75?
Have they not heard this city single-handedly revolutionized bagel slicing? Clearly not.
The fact that in our fair burg you can get your deliciously dense disc sliced in orthodox style OR in slices like a loaf of bread should alone qualify us for a loftier ranking.
And it's not like the listers didn't know about this. The fact that St. Louis is home to the bread-sliced bagel became a national social-media thing two years ago.
In March 2019, former St. Louisan Alek Krautmann, who was working in Washington, posted a photo on Twitter that showed the bread-sliced bagels he brought into his office.
Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit! pic.twitter.com/XNGbljtpYz— Alek Krautmann (@AlekKrautmann) March 26, 2019
The roar was deafening; the post was retweeted almost 20,000 times and got more than 22,000 "likes."
It also got some bitter responses from those either unwilling or incapable of thinking outside the bagel box, who said the bread-slice should be (at least) a criminal misdemeanor.
Further, the controversy was covered by the Today show, the Washington Post and People, just to name a few media giants.
So again, No. 75 — for the city that generated the biggest bagel news since someone dropped a slice of lox on one?
Anyway, enough about injustice and back to the ratings.
Looking at the largest 158 cities in the U.S., our middling ranking took into account access to bagels (number of shops), quality (review-based) and popularity (bagel-shop searches).
Hard to argue that New York doesn't deserve to be ranked at No. 1 on the list, which it was in all three separate categories as well.
And it's fine that Chicago, one of our major-city neighbors, placed in the top 10 with a No. 9 finish.
But the list comes up flat when it puts us behind Louisville (29), Nashville (45) and Cincinnati (62). At least we did manage to shmear Memphis, Kansas City (both No. 90) and Indianapolis (No. 93) in the standings.
Rounding out the top five after NYC were San Francisco, Boston, Washington and Fort Lauderdale.
And the worst place for bagels? Texas, which is home to five of the eight lowest-ranked cities.