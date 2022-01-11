St. Louis gets cheated on best bagel city list

It also got some bitter responses from those either unwilling or incapable of thinking outside the bagel box, who said the bread-slice should be (at least) a criminal misdemeanor.

Further, the controversy was covered by the Today show, the Washington Post and People, just to name a few media giants.

So again, No. 75 — for the city that generated the biggest bagel news since someone dropped a slice of lox on one?

Anyway, enough about injustice and back to the ratings.

Looking at the largest 158 cities in the U.S., our middling ranking took into account access to bagels (number of shops), quality (review-based) and popularity (bagel-shop searches).

Hard to argue that New York doesn't deserve to be ranked at No. 1 on the list, which it was in all three separate categories as well.