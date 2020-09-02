St. Louis good city for driving — unless you like being safe

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

St. Louis city is a great place to drive — unless you're worried about your safety.

While scoring well overall, No. 45 out of the 100 largest cities, our motoring burg was ranked second-to-last, No. 99, when it came to driving safety.

Such traffic travails figured prominently in an Aug. 24 story by Post-Dispatch reporter Kim Bell, who wrote about alarming cases of street racing and exchanges of gunfire on downtown streets.

Bell's story noted that St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson had ordered that barricades be erected to slow or redirect traffic.

Putting safety in the back seat for a moment, strong marks in both access to and cost of owning and maintaining a vehicle allowed St. Louis to finish in the top half of the 100 cities.