Lilly Cole, left, helps her daughter Ellie Cole, 5, tie a plastic bag onto a string of bags while St. Louis County employee Ian J. Ashcraft supervises on Saturday, March 23, 2019 during the annual Confluence Trash Bash at Creve Coeur Park. The bags are part of a demonstration by the St. Louis County Waste Eversion Team to demonstrate how many plastic bags the average American family uses a year. On the right is a large ball of bags that represents the 1500 bags used by Americans every year. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

For St. Louis, apparently, it ain't easy being green.

Of the largest 100 cities in the U.S., our fair burg is mired at No. 87 — worse than all but one of our major-city neighbors.

Our worst finish in any of the four categories used by personal-finance website WalletHub was a No. 79 in the area of "energy sources."

This took into account the share of our electricity that comes from renewable sources and the number of smart-energy policies and initiatives.

We placed at No. 67 in the area of transportation: share of commuters who drive alone; average commute time by car; number of walkers and cyclists; and miles of bicycle lanes.

A No. 65 rank was the best we could do in the "environment" category, which looked at air and water quality, greenhouse-gas emissions, amount of green space, light pollution and population density.

But at least we seem to be trying.

In the "lifestyle/policy" category, we were No. 44, based mainly on the number of programs that promote green-energy use, and the per capita number of farmers markets, organic farms and community gardens.

As for cities close to us, Cincinnati was the highest-ranked, at No. 32. Other neighbors who bested us are: Indianapolis (39); Kansas City (58); Chicago (65); Nashville, Tennessee (69); and Memphis (85).

The only neighbor to finish lower was Louisville, Kentucky, at No. 89.

