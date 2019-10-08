For St. Louis, apparently, it ain't easy being green.
Of the largest 100 cities in the U.S., our fair burg is mired at No. 87 — worse than all but one of our major-city neighbors.
Our worst finish in any of the four categories used by personal-finance website WalletHub was a No. 79 in the area of "energy sources."
This took into account the share of our electricity that comes from renewable sources and the number of smart-energy policies and initiatives.
We placed at No. 67 in the area of transportation: share of commuters who drive alone; average commute time by car; number of walkers and cyclists; and miles of bicycle lanes.
A No. 65 rank was the best we could do in the "environment" category, which looked at air and water quality, greenhouse-gas emissions, amount of green space, light pollution and population density.
But at least we seem to be trying.
In the "lifestyle/policy" category, we were No. 44, based mainly on the number of programs that promote green-energy use, and the per capita number of farmers markets, organic farms and community gardens.
As for cities close to us, Cincinnati was the highest-ranked, at No. 32. Other neighbors who bested us are: Indianapolis (39); Kansas City (58); Chicago (65); Nashville, Tennessee (69); and Memphis (85).
The only neighbor to finish lower was Louisville, Kentucky, at No. 89.