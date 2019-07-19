St. Louis: We may not be getting better, but we don't seem to be getting worse.
For the second straight year, our fair burg finished at No. 58 out of the 62 largest U.S. cities, according to personal finance website WalletHub.
Two bad showings came in the categories of education/health (No. 61) and safety/crime (No. 60). The economy didn't fare much better, clocking in at No. 57.
Things were brighter when it came to affordability, where we were No. 26.
And let's celebrate our best finish, a No. 20 in quality of life, which counts things such as restaurants, bars, museums theaters and fitness centers.
Here is how our major neighbors fared: Chicago (23), Nashville (29), Louisville (40), Kansas City (50), Indianapolis (56) and Memphis (61).
The best five were Virginia Beach, Austin, Seattle, San Diego and Las Vegas. On the other end, Detroit.