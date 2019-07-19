Subscribe for 99¢

Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

St. Louis Arch and redesigned entrance

FILE PHOTO: The Arch and the redesigned circular entrance to the museum as seen from a helicopter over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. A new map under consideration by the city's board of aldermen recommends wealthier neighborhoods in the central corridor and south sides receive no tax abatement or only up to five years at 50 percent. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

St. Louis: We may not be getting better, but we don't seem to be getting worse.

For the second straight year, our fair burg finished at No. 58 out of the 62 largest U.S. cities, according to personal finance website WalletHub.

Two bad showings came in the categories of education/health (No. 61) and safety/crime (No. 60). The economy didn't fare much better, clocking in at No. 57.

Things were brighter when it came to affordability, where we were No. 26.

And let's celebrate our best finish, a No. 20 in quality of life, which counts things such as restaurants, bars, museums theaters and fitness centers.

Here is how our major neighbors fared: Chicago (23), Nashville (29), Louisville (40), Kansas City (50), Indianapolis (56) and Memphis (61).

The best five were Virginia Beach, Austin, Seattle, San Diego and Las Vegas. On the other end, Detroit.

Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments