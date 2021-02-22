St. Louis in lower half of 'hardest-working' cities

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We're working in St. Louis, but not all that hard.

In a look at the "Hardest-Working Cities" from personal finance website WalletHub, our fair burg clocked in at No. 65, out of the 116 largest U.S. cities.

The good news is that this is an improvement from last year's ranking, No. 76, which was better than our 2019 place of No. 80.

The study looked at two major categories:

"Direct-work factors" include average work-week hours, employment rate, unused vacation time and the unemployment rate of youths (16-24) who are not in school. We finished at No. 71 in that category.

We were No. 21 in "indirect work factors," which include workers with multiple jobs and annual hours given to volunteer work.

The bad news is that the majority of our major-city neighbors finished higher: Nashville (28), Kansas City (37), Indianapolis (43) and Louisville (64).

Finishing below us were Chicago (83), Cincinnati (92) and Memphis (102).

The hardest-working city in the U.S. is Anchorage; the least, Detroit.

