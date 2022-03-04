St. Louis inching way up 'happiest cities' list

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The road to happiness is a long haul, but at least we're moving forward.

St. Louis yet again checks in near the bottom of the "Happiest Cities in America" list from personal finance website WalletHub.

Of the largest 182 U.S. cities, our fair but blue burg clocked in at No. 161.

But instead of wallowing, let's assess the glass at half-full and embrace the fact we were No. 166 last year, and No. 168 in 2020.

Along with those baby steps, another bright note is that one of the panel members who helped compose this list is from STL — Joel T. Nadler, a psychology professor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Breaking down our malaise, we finished in the lower depths in all three of the ranking's main categories: emotional/physical health (No. 150), income and employment (177), and community/environment (149).

Most all of our major neighbors fared better, but Chicago, at No. 56, was the only one to finish in the top half of the ranking

After Nashville, Tennessee (109), there was a cluster of Midwestern sadness from neighbors that barely bested us: Kansas City (152), Cincinnati (154), Louisville (159) and Indianapolis (160). Only Memphis finished lower, at No. 179.

The happiest U.S. city is Fremont, California, near San Francisco. And for the unhappiest, you can always depend on Detroit.

