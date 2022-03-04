St. Louis inching way up 'happiest cities' list

The road to happiness is a long haul, but at least we're moving forward.
St. Louis yet again checks in near the bottom of the "Happiest Cities in America" list from personal finance website WalletHub.
Of the largest 182 U.S. cities, our fair but blue burg clocked in at No. 161.
But instead of wallowing, let's assess the glass at half-full and embrace the fact we were No. 166 last year, and No. 168 in 2020.
Along with those baby steps, another bright note is that one of the panel members who helped compose this list is from STL — Joel T. Nadler, a psychology professor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Breaking down our malaise, we finished in the lower depths in all three of the ranking's main categories: emotional/physical health (No. 150), income and employment (177), and community/environment (149).
Most all of our major neighbors fared better, but Chicago, at No. 56, was the only one to finish in the top half of the ranking
After Nashville, Tennessee (109), there was a cluster of Midwestern sadness from neighbors that barely bested us: Kansas City (152), Cincinnati (154), Louisville (159) and Indianapolis (160). Only Memphis finished lower, at No. 179.
The happiest U.S. city is Fremont, California, near San Francisco. And for the unhappiest, you can always depend on Detroit.