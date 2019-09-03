There would be generally good news in the fact that St. Louis is roughly average when it comes to best U.S. cities in which to drive — if it wasn't for an abysmal score in "safety."
Out of the largest 100 U.S. cities, our fair burg clocked in at No. 56 — but was No. 98 in the safety zone, according to a list from personal-finance website WalletHub.
That category looked at factors such as: accidents; traffic fatalities; seat belt use; enforcement and strictness of DUI laws; uninsured drivers; car thefts; and stealing from vehicles.
Only Detroit and Albuquerque were rated as more dangerous.
Our best finish, No. 10, came in the area of access to maintenance, taking into account the number of car dealerships, repair shops, car washes, gas stations and parking lots/garages.
We finished at No. 30 for cost of maintenance/repairs, and No. 66 in traffic and infrastructure, which looked at road and bridge conditions, commute time and weather.
One of the experts who helped compile the list was Mary Angelica Painter, a doctoral candidate in transportation methodology at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
The best city for drivers is Raleigh, North Carolina; the worst, Detroit.