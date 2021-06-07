 Skip to main content
St. Louis is good place for summer 'staycations'
Beating the summer heat at Raging Rivers in Grafton

Jill Benway, from Glen Carbon, keeps cool on a tube floating around the Endless River at Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. An excessive heat warning has been issued for St. Louis through 8 p.m. on Saturday. Raging Rivers opened for the waterpark's 30th season on July 3 after floodwater from the Mississippi River delayed the park's typical opening on Memorial Day weekend. The waterpark opens every day at 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. on weekdays and 7 p.m. on weekends. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

If relaxed coronavirus restrictions have yet to ease your traveling tensions, take comfort in the fact that staying home isn't a bad move.

When it comes to "staycations" — aka, doing stuff in your own town on your time off — St. Louis is a good place to be.

In the latest listings from personal finance website WalletHub, "Best and Worst Cities for Staycations," our fair burg ended up as No. 27 out of the largest 182 cities in the U.S. (For the math-challenged, that's within the top 15%.)

The high ranking comes from our fair burg's "food and entertainment," which looked at our number of bars, restaurants and activities, along with their prices.

In that category, we were No. 5 in the nation, trailing only Orlando, Florida; Las Vegas; Atlanta; and Portland, Oregon.

We had a solid showing in the "recreation" rank, finishing at No. 44. The category includes number of parks, trails, golf and tennis courses and shopping centers.

Not such good news in the "rest and relaxation" category, as St. Louis checked in at No. 147 out of 182 — mostly based on our lack of public beaches and surplus of sweaty weather.

Among our major neighbors, only Chicago (7) and Cincinnati (10) bested us.

Finishing behind us were Nashville (52), Kansas City (70), Louisville (79), Indianapolis (95) and Memphis (147).

The best U.S. city for a staycation is (big surprise) Honolulu; the worst is Fremont, California.

