St. Louis is good place for summer 'staycations'

If relaxed coronavirus restrictions have yet to ease your traveling tensions, take comfort in the fact that staying home isn't a bad move.

When it comes to "staycations" — aka, doing stuff in your own town on your time off — St. Louis is a good place to be.

In the latest listings from personal finance website WalletHub, "Best and Worst Cities for Staycations," our fair burg ended up as No. 27 out of the largest 182 cities in the U.S. (For the math-challenged, that's within the top 15%.)

The high ranking comes from our fair burg's "food and entertainment," which looked at our number of bars, restaurants and activities, along with their prices.

In that category, we were No. 5 in the nation, trailing only Orlando, Florida; Las Vegas; Atlanta; and Portland, Oregon.

We had a solid showing in the "recreation" rank, finishing at No. 44. The category includes number of parks, trails, golf and tennis courses and shopping centers.

Not such good news in the "rest and relaxation" category, as St. Louis checked in at No. 147 out of 182 — mostly based on our lack of public beaches and surplus of sweaty weather.