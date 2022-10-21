St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum preparing to reopen Nov. 2

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After more than two years closed — first by pandemic, then by renovation — the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum will open its new doors in less than two weeks.

A ribbon-cutting is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 2 at the museum, 36 Millstone Campus Drive. There will be a short program and then the new space will officially welcome visitors.

And to say the museum staff is excited would be an understatement.

“We really can’t wait; there is such a buzz going around in the community,” said Helen Turner, the museum’s education director.

The museum has not only added quantity, now being four times larger, but it also has upped its quality, Turner said.

The expanded space includes a climate-controlled archive to house the museum’s 12,000 artifacts; a performance auditorium; and classrooms.

Another new feature is the Impact Lab, an interactive space that benefitted from a $1 million donation earlier this year from the Tilles Foundation.

Turner said the museum now is its own separate entity, instead of being located inside of the Jewish Federation facilities.

“We still share a wall with them, but we have our own entrance and our own parking lot,” she said.

On a related note, the museum announced Friday that Frances Levine, the recently retired head of the Missouri Historical Society and Missouri History Museum, will come on board as its interim executive director.

“I could not pass up an opportunity to lead this incredible team and project,” said Levine, who also will lead the museum’s search for a permanent director.

Though the doors remain closed for now, tickets and memberships are available: $12 for adults and $6 for youths. Admission is free to survivors, members and children under 10.