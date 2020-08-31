St. Louis lags behind most cities in real-estate market

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When it comes to entertaining real-estate deals, bear in mind that St. Louis is no bull market.

With a look at 300 cities in the U.S. our fair burg came in at No. 265 in the "2020 Best Real-Estate Markets," according to personal finance website WalletHub.

The rankings were compiled by comparing the 300 cities across 24 factors, which included data on median home-price appreciation, home sales turnover rate, number of days listed for sale, area job growth, foreclosure rates and maintenance costs.

Looking at just the largest 65 cities in the U.S., St. Louis came in at No. 60. The only one of our major neighbors to have a poorer showing was Chicago, which clocked in at No. 63.

The other close-by cities finished thusly: Nashville (2), Memphis (26), Cincinnati (27), Louisville (33), Kansas City (42) and Indianapolis (49).

The best major city is Seattle, while the worst is Baltimore.

Show-Me side note: Springfield, Missouri, finished at No. 156 overall and No. 62 out of 100 medium-sized cities.

