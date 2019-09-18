Before she heads off to new challenges, Kathleen Henry will receive the highest honor given by the Great Rivers Environmental Law Center.
Henry, the center's outgoing president, is this year's winner of the Lewis C. Green Award, given to those who "have shown outstanding and extended commitment to the preservation of the environment and public health."
Henry will get the laurel and hearty handshakes Sunday at the Whittemore House on the Washington University campus. For information, call 314-231-4181.
