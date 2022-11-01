St. Louis loses jazz giants Jeanne Trevor and Dave Venn

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sad news on the local music scene, as two giants of the classic Gaslight Square jazz days died within two days of each other.

Vocalist Jeanne Trevor, who lived in Ferguson, died Oct. 24 at a local hospital; and pianist Dave Venn died Oct. 26 in Phoenix, Arizona, where he had moved in August after living many years in University City.

Trevor, 84, and Venn, 83, both began their careers in the early 1960s in Gaslight Square, the venerable entertainment district in midtown St. Louis.

Known as the “First Lady of St. Louis Jazz,” Trevor played most of the top Gaslight clubs and was a regular attraction at the Crystal Palace and the Black Horse.

Venn, who headed his own combos and also played with most of the top jazz vocalists of years past, was a staple at the square’s Club Tres Bien.

After Gaslight Square’s popularity waned in the late 1960s, Venn and Trevor moved their acts to downtown St. Louis and played together regularly at the old Spanish Door nightclub in the Mansion House.

In 2017, the two reunited on stage for a one-night performance at Jazz at the Bistro in downtown St. Louis. They followed up the next year with Trevor performing with the Dave Venn Trio.

Trevor also appeared in 22 productions at The Muny between 1986 and 2011.

Denise Thimes, one of STL’s most acclaimed vocalists, said she was “incredibly sad” to hear of the death of two people who helped shape her career.

“Coming up as a young artist, what those two did was so instrumental to what I do now,” Thimes said.

“It’s so sad that many of these greats have passed — Dave, Jeanne, Oliver Sain, Mae Wheeler, Gene Lynn, Herb Drury, just to name a few,” Thimes said.

Jeanne Venn said her husband’s health had deteriorated recently due to cancer treatments, and that is what prompted them to move to Arizona to be closer to their son and grandchildren.

Jeanne Venn is a well-known figure on the local entertainment scene in her own right, having worked in concierge and customer service at the Chase Park Plaza and Adam’s Mark hotels for more than 40 years.

“He hated leaving St. Louis,” Jeanne Venn said. “He was a south St. Louis kid, went to St. Cecelia’s (grade school) and CBC High School ... and then we lived in the same house in U. City for about 50 years.”

Along with his wife, Venn also is survived by his son, David Venn Jr., and two grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in St. Louis at a later date.

Trevor was a New York City native who moved to St. Louis in the early 1960s specifically to work in Gaslight Square, which served as an early hotspot for the careers of Barbra Streisand, the Smothers Brothers and Phyllis Diller.

Wendy Gordon, also a well-known jazz vocalist in St. Louis and a close friend of Trevor, said that Trevor had been on life-support recently and died shortly after it was removed.

Gordon said that no services have been planned at this time. Information about Trevor’s survivors was unavailable.