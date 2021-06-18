St. Louis low on list of best cities for single dads

As Father's Day comes quickly upon us, take note that St. Louis is not at all the place to be for single dads.
Out of the largest 200 cities in the U.S., our fair burg checked in at No. 123, with below-median marks in four of the eight categories used in tabulations by Lawn Starter.
The only strong showing came in the "affordability" category, where St. Louis was ranked as No. 11 out of the 200 cities.
We also did well, No. 24, in "support," which looked at the number of educational and support groups available to single dads; and "child-care" (No. 33), which focused on the cost of babysitting and child daycare.
When it came to "work environment," based mostly on length of the typical work week, we clocked in at No. 72.
In the other four categories, we finished below the No. 100 mark:
We were No. 115 for "protection," which dealt with amount of sick and family leave available; No. 129 for "health/education," based on quality of public schools and hospitals; No. 141 in "environment," which took into account crime rate and air/water quality; and No. 154 in "socioeconomic," based mostly on the number of single fathers with college degrees and who qualify as the "working poor."
Looking at our major-city neighbors, it's clear that the Midwest did not fair all that well:
Only Kansas City (73) and Louisville (79) finished higher. Trailing us were Nashville (124), Indianapolis (125), Chicago (146), Cincinnati (161) and Memphis (188).
The best city in the U.S. for single dads was Boston; the worst, Detroit.