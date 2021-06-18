St. Louis low on list of best cities for single dads

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As Father's Day comes quickly upon us, take note that St. Louis is not at all the place to be for single dads.

Out of the largest 200 cities in the U.S., our fair burg checked in at No. 123, with below-median marks in four of the eight categories used in tabulations by Lawn Starter.

The only strong showing came in the "affordability" category, where St. Louis was ranked as No. 11 out of the 200 cities.

We also did well, No. 24, in "support," which looked at the number of educational and support groups available to single dads; and "child-care" (No. 33), which focused on the cost of babysitting and child daycare.

When it came to "work environment," based mostly on length of the typical work week, we clocked in at No. 72.

In the other four categories, we finished below the No. 100 mark: