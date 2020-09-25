St. Louis makes solid showing as good place for retirement

One thing seems certain about retirement destinations: The best ones are close to an ocean.
But in spite of our long distance from saltwater, St. Louis still fares acceptably well when it comes to the "Best & Worst Places To Retire."
According to personal finance website WalletHub, our fair burg clocks in at No. 33 out of the largest 182 cities in the U.S.
The list ranked the cities according to four main categories, and St. Louis did well in two of them.
We clocked in at No. 22 in "activities," which focused on the number of attractions like golf courses, theaters, music venues and art galleries. We even tied for first place — with Washington and San Francisco — when it came to number of museums.
In the area of "health care," which keyed on available facilities and doctors per capita, we were ranked No. 30.
We slipped to No. 61 in "affordability," which focused on taxes, cost of living and the cost of adult day care.
Then came the "quality of life" section, where we finished second-to-last, No. 181. This category included two of our Achilles heels, crime rates and weather.
But we did fare better than most of our major neighbors. Only Cincinnati finished ahead of us, at No. 11. The top retirement cities in the U.S. was Orlando; the worst, Newark, New Jersey.
Joe Holleman • 314-340-8254
@stlsherpa on Twitter
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.