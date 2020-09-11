St. Louis Media History Foundation gets new home in Grand Center

After being packed up and kept for 17 months in basements, closets and storage facilities, the St. Louis Media History Foundation and its 10,000-item collection has found a home.
And it's quite the artsy one at that.
The foundation's new headquarters will be in the Grand Center arts district, in The Marcelle building, at 3310 Samuel Shepard Drive.
Owned by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, the building also is home to DanceSTL, New Line Theatre and Big Muddy Dance Company.
The media foundation, which also operates the STL Media Hall of Fame, has items dating back to the 1800s. They include recordings, posters, photographs and other memorabilia from the area's radio, television, print and advertising history.
Media foundation founder and executive director Frank Absher said he hopes to have the new location open by the end of the year.
"We have volunteers organizing the many cartons and files, setting up the equipment for audio and video playback, readying the digital scanning equipment and other property, so it will be awhile until we can become the facility we hope to be," Absher said.
The foundation previously had used space at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum at 3524 Russell Boulevard.
But that building, near the Compton Heights Water Tower, was extensively damaged by a fire in March 2019. Most of the foundation's collection was rescued by St. Louis firefighters.
Chris Hansen, the Kranzberg foundation's executive director, said his organization was looking forward to helping the media group "pursue their work of preserving our city’s media history by providing them with the space and infrastructure they need to thrive.”
Joe Holleman • 314-340-8254
@stlsherpa on Twitter
