St. Louis mired near bottom of city 'growth' list

ST. LOUIS — When it comes to looking at the fast-growing cities in the nation, you have to look far down on the list to find St. Louis.
To say the least, our fair burg did not fare well on the "Fastest-Growing Cities in the U.S." list from personal-finance website WalletHub.
We were No. 469 out of 515 cities — and No. 64 out of 66 cities with a population of more than 300,000.
The survey consisted of two main categories, each making up half of a city's score: sociodemographics and jobs/economy.
The first category focused on population growth, working-age population growth and percentage of college-educated residents.
In this area, St. Louis was No. 496 out of the overall field of 515 cities.
The economy portion looked at more than a dozen factors, including job growth, median household income, unemployment rate, poverty rate, increase in number of businesses. venture capital investment, and housing price changes.
We did somewhat better in this area, clocking in at No. 350 out of the overall field.
When it comes to large cities, St. Louis was trailed only by Cleveland and Baltimore (Nos. 65 and 66, respectively).
This means all of our major-city neighbors finished better than us: Nashville (14); Kansas City (36); Cincinnati (37); Indianapolis (42); Chicago (52); Louisville (55); and Memphis (62).
The fastest-growing large city in the U.S. is Henderson, Nevada, followed by Seattle, Atlanta, Miami and Denver.
In the listing of 256 medium-sized cities (pop: 100,000 to 300,000), Springfield, Missouri, was No. 169 and Columbia, Missouri, was No. 196.
O'Fallon, Missouri, clocked in at No. 80 out of 192 small cities with a population of less than 100,000.
