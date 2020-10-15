St. Louis mired near bottom of city 'growth' list

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

ST. LOUIS — When it comes to looking at the fast-growing cities in the nation, you have to look far down on the list to find St. Louis.

To say the least, our fair burg did not fare well on the "Fastest-Growing Cities in the U.S." list from personal-finance website WalletHub.

We were No. 469 out of 515 cities — and No. 64 out of 66 cities with a population of more than 300,000.

The survey consisted of two main categories, each making up half of a city's score: sociodemographics and jobs/economy.

The first category focused on population growth, working-age population growth and percentage of college-educated residents.

In this area, St. Louis was No. 496 out of the overall field of 515 cities.

The economy portion looked at more than a dozen factors, including job growth, median household income, unemployment rate, poverty rate, increase in number of businesses. venture capital investment, and housing price changes.

We did somewhat better in this area, clocking in at No. 350 out of the overall field.