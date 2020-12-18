St. Louis most 'crime-costly' city in U.S., study shows

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

While we can debate whether crime pays, it certainly does seem to cost.

According to a new study from MoneyGeek, St. Louis is tops in the U.S. when it comes to the amount of money that crime costs each resident.

The cost to each person in our fair burg worked out to $9,334 — over 14% more costly than living in No. 2 Baltimore, which had a per-capita cost of $8,179.

Following those two cities in the top 10 were (Nos. 3-10): Detroit; Jackson, Mississippi; Memphis; Kansas City; Dayton; New Orleans; Baton Rouge; and Cleveland.

To rank the cities (303 cities with population of 100,000 or more), MoneyGeek used standardized FBI crime statistics to determine each city's crime rate per 100,000 people.

Then to determine the per-person cost, the study looked at crime-related costs: medical and mental-health care needs of victims; damage to, and loss of, property; police and corrections costs; home values; and cost of home, rental and auto insurance.

And here is how our other major-city neighbors fared when it came to cost of crime: Indianapolis (17); Cincinnati (23); Chicago (31); Nashville, Tennessee (44); and Louisville (56).

The safest city, by per capita cost, was Arlington, Virginia, with a per-capita cost of $132.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.