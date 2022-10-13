St. Louis musician wins gig on legendary Nashville stage

The man just won’t stop singing, so it’s a good thing that Steve Perron seems pretty good at it.
Perron, a former writer and producer at KMOV (Channel 4), will perform Monday at the Bluebird Cafe, a legendary country music venue in Nashville, Tennessee.
A familiar face playing in local bands, Perron landed the Bluebird gig by winning the cafe’s monthly songwriting contest.
“I won with my tune ‘Baby Of The Boom,’ a reflection on being a baby boomer, a child of WWII parents and of growing up under the constant threat of nuclear attack,” Perron said.
His performance will both open and close the joint’s famous open-mic night, which draws long lines every Monday night and was often referred to in the television series “Nashville.”
- Poof! Cardinals’ ‘magic’ season vanishes in sweep. Their next trick is up to new core
- Which St. Louis area Catholic parishes will close? The clues are in the data.
- Hochman: A new St. Louis tradition? Cardinals wilt in playoffs, yet again
- Hochman: If Adam Wainwright retires, here’s how the Cardinals should fill rotation
- Wildwood mayor, wedding venue quarrel over noise, fight goes public
- Adam Wainwright details root of September struggles, writes Cardinals 'deserved better'
- Where will ESPN College GameDay go Oct. 15 for college football Week 7? Top 5 sites ranked
- BenFred: Cardinals went from too optimistic on Ryan Helsley's finger, to too slow to react
- End of an era: Phillies shut out, sweep Cardinals and end last run for Molina and Pujols
- Closing time? Cardinals lose lead in ninth-inning fiasco, now face elimination by Phillies
- What we know about Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito's injury vs. Iowa football
- BenFred: Cardinals can’t ignore these numbers when analyzing another postseason flop
- Quick hits: Cardinals bungle lead in messy ninth inning as Phillies score six, win 6-3
- First Pitch: Facing elimination, Cardinals revamp lineup, start Juan Yepez vs. Phillies
- Washington U. economics professor awarded Nobel Prize for insights on financial crises
Along with hosting the night, Perron also will receive a new guitar and have a performance video produced for him.
Perron is best known in STL music circles for hosting open-mic nights. Currently, he runs a couple — Wednesdays at Schlafly’s Bottleworks in Maplewood; and Thursdays at The Wolf Cafe in Ballwin.
He also generated some area buzz in 2016 when he wrote “The Ballad of Stan Kroenke” and sang it at The Wolf with KMOV meteorologist Kent Ehrhardt and producer Emily Beck.
And we include it here for your listening pleasure ...
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.