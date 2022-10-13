St. Louis musician wins gig on legendary Nashville stage

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The man just won’t stop singing, so it’s a good thing that Steve Perron seems pretty good at it.

Perron, a former writer and producer at KMOV (Channel 4), will perform Monday at the Bluebird Cafe, a legendary country music venue in Nashville, Tennessee.

A familiar face playing in local bands, Perron landed the Bluebird gig by winning the cafe’s monthly songwriting contest.

“I won with my tune ‘Baby Of The Boom,’ a reflection on being a baby boomer, a child of WWII parents and of growing up under the constant threat of nuclear attack,” Perron said.

His performance will both open and close the joint’s famous open-mic night, which draws long lines every Monday night and was often referred to in the television series “Nashville.”

Along with hosting the night, Perron also will receive a new guitar and have a performance video produced for him.

Perron is best known in STL music circles for hosting open-mic nights. Currently, he runs a couple — Wednesdays at Schlafly’s Bottleworks in Maplewood; and Thursdays at The Wolf Cafe in Ballwin.

He also generated some area buzz in 2016 when he wrote “The Ballad of Stan Kroenke” and sang it at The Wolf with KMOV meteorologist Kent Ehrhardt and producer Emily Beck.

And we include it here for your listening pleasure ...