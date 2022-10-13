 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis musician wins gig on legendary Nashville stage

Steve perron

KMOV (Channel 4) journalists/musicians performing at The Wolf in Ballwin are, from left, Kent Ehrhardt, Emily Beck and Steve Perron.

 Courtesy of Steve Perron

The man just won’t stop singing, so it’s a good thing that Steve Perron seems pretty good at it.

Perron, a former writer and producer at KMOV (Channel 4), will perform Monday at the Bluebird Cafe, a legendary country music venue in Nashville, Tennessee.

A familiar face playing in local bands, Perron landed the Bluebird gig by winning the cafe’s monthly songwriting contest.

“I won with my tune ‘Baby Of The Boom,’ a reflection on being a baby boomer, a child of WWII parents and of growing up under the constant threat of nuclear attack,” Perron said.

His performance will both open and close the joint’s famous open-mic night, which draws long lines every Monday night and was often referred to in the television series “Nashville.”

Along with hosting the night, Perron also will receive a new guitar and have a performance video produced for him.

Perron is best known in STL music circles for hosting open-mic nights. Currently, he runs a couple — Wednesdays at Schlafly’s Bottleworks in Maplewood; and Thursdays at The Wolf Cafe in Ballwin.

He also generated some area buzz in 2016 when he wrote “The Ballad of Stan Kroenke” and sang it at The Wolf with KMOV meteorologist Kent Ehrhardt and producer Emily Beck.

And we include it here for your listening pleasure ...

"The Ballad of Stan Kroenke" by Steve Perron

mp3 of "The Ballad of Stan Kroenke"


