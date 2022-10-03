St. Louis native pens ‘Big Bang Theory’ book

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There are fans of the sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” and there are diehard fans of the show.

And then somewhere above all that is St. Louis native and 1997 Parkway Central High grad Jessica Radloff.

Radloff’s “The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series” will hit the shelves on Oct. 11 (Grand Central Publishing, $30).

A senior editor at Glamour magazine, Radloff has previously written about 150 articles about the show, and even had a cameo in the series finale in 2019.

The sitcom cameo was not Radloff’s first face-time on television. She has been a regular guest on “The Talk” and in 2016, she appeared in an episode of the Fox network series “Pitch.”

The daughter of Barbara and Stuart Radloff of Chesterfield, Jessica Radloff said she wrote most of the book from her parents’ home.

“In fact, the cast often would talk to my parents and sister on Zoom while we’d be doing interviews,” Radloff said.

Radloff said she is a “diehard Cardinals fan” who previously wrote a column in the early 2010s for GameDay Official MLB magazine.

She even had a college internship in 1998 at KSDK (Channel 5) and worked in the sports department with Mike Bush and Frank Cusumano.

Radloff said she regularly returns to STL and said she plans to be back home in November, when she will take part in the St. Louis Jewish Book Festival.