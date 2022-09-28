St. Louis native who became Colorado bishop died Tuesday

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The Rev. Michael Sheridan, a St. Louis native and former Catholic bishop of the Colorado Springs diocese, died Tuesday at the age of 77, the Catholic News Agency reports.
Sheridan led the Colorado diocese from 2003 until he retired in 2021.
He attended Cardinal Glennon College and Kenrick Seminary, and also later taught at Kenrick. He was ordained here in 1971 and named as an auxiliary bishop in 1997.
In 2001, Sheridan was transferred to Colorado Springs as an auxiliary bishop and then became bishop two years later. A funeral Mass is set for Oct. 7 in Colorado Springs.
Joe Holleman
