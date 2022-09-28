St. Louis native who became Colorado bishop died Tuesday

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Rev. Michael Sheridan, a St. Louis native and former Catholic bishop of the Colorado Springs diocese, died Tuesday at the age of 77, the Catholic News Agency reports.

Sheridan led the Colorado diocese from 2003 until he retired in 2021.

He attended Cardinal Glennon College and Kenrick Seminary, and also later taught at Kenrick. He was ordained here in 1971 and named as an auxiliary bishop in 1997.

In 2001, Sheridan was transferred to Colorado Springs as an auxiliary bishop and then became bishop two years later. A funeral Mass is set for Oct. 7 in Colorado Springs.