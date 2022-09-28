 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis native who became Colorado bishop died Tuesday

  • 0
The Rev. Michael Sheridan

The Rev. Michael Sheridan, former Bishop of Colorado Springs (Diocese of Colorado Springs)

The Rev. Michael Sheridan, a St. Louis native and former Catholic bishop of the Colorado Springs diocese, died Tuesday at the age of 77, the Catholic News Agency reports.

Sheridan led the Colorado diocese from 2003 until he retired in 2021.

He attended Cardinal Glennon College and Kenrick Seminary, and also later taught at Kenrick. He was ordained here in 1971 and named as an auxiliary bishop in 1997.

In 2001, Sheridan was transferred to Colorado Springs as an auxiliary bishop and then became bishop two years later. A funeral Mass is set for Oct. 7 in Colorado Springs.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News