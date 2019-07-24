Subscribe for 99¢

Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Summer activities outdoors start to wind down

The Ferguson-Spies family, from south county, got together for fun and a photograph on Saturday evening, Sept. 14, 2013, next to Walker Lake in Kirkwood Park at the Greentree Festival. The family was celebrating a visit of an aunt and uncle from Honduras. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

We're not quite at planet Mars level, but one list says St. Louis ain't no kind of place to raise a kid.

Our fair burg placed at No. 169 out of the 182 largest cities in the U.S., according to the latest "Best and Worst Places To Raise a Family" from personal finance website WalletHub.

In two categories, we finished in the bottom 10%:

We were second-to-last, No. 181, in health and safety. In a subcategory, we tied for last place in highest violent crime rate.

And we were No. 165 in socio-economics, which looked at such issues as divorce and separation rates, share of two-parent families, families living in poverty or getting food stamps and unemployment.

Also, we were No. 152 (bottom 15%) in education and health, and No. 104 in affordability.

Our best finish was a No. 90 in "family fun," which focused on attractions and recreational opportunities.

Except for Memphis (179), all of our major neighbors finished better: Louisville (76); Nashville (93); Kansas City (102); Chicago (103); Cincinnati (104); and Indianapolis (149).

The best city: Overland Park, Kan. The worst: Detroit.

Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

View comments