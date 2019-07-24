We're not quite at planet Mars level, but one list says St. Louis ain't no kind of place to raise a kid.
Our fair burg placed at No. 169 out of the 182 largest cities in the U.S., according to the latest "Best and Worst Places To Raise a Family" from personal finance website WalletHub.
In two categories, we finished in the bottom 10%:
We were second-to-last, No. 181, in health and safety. In a subcategory, we tied for last place in highest violent crime rate.
And we were No. 165 in socio-economics, which looked at such issues as divorce and separation rates, share of two-parent families, families living in poverty or getting food stamps and unemployment.
Also, we were No. 152 (bottom 15%) in education and health, and No. 104 in affordability.
Our best finish was a No. 90 in "family fun," which focused on attractions and recreational opportunities.
Except for Memphis (179), all of our major neighbors finished better: Louisville (76); Nashville (93); Kansas City (102); Chicago (103); Cincinnati (104); and Indianapolis (149).
The best city: Overland Park, Kan. The worst: Detroit.