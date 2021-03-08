 Skip to main content
St. Louis near bottom of happiest U.S. cities
St. Louis near bottom of happiest U.S. cities

Baby steps, that's what we're taking.

Although still mired near the bottom of the list for "Happiest Cities in America," we are at least making a little-bitty bit of progress.

Our fair burg has been ranked as No. 166 by personal-finance website Wallethub, up two places from the last time we checked in, in 2019. (Bad news: There's only 182 cities on the list.)

Worse still, we were near the bottom in all three of the ranking's main categories: emotional/physical health (No. 157), income and employment (147), and community/environment (162).

Most all of our major neighbors fared better: Nashville (81), Chicago (84), Kansas City (118), Indianapolis (136), Cincinnati (149) and Louisville (153).

Only Memphis finished lower, at No. 179.

The happiest city was Fremont, California. The unhappiest? Detroit.

