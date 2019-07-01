Loaded question: How well is your city being managed?
While any result creates fertile field for debate, ours can start with the fact that St. Louis finished close to the bottom in a ranking from personal-finance website WalletHub.
Our fair burg clocked in at No. 139, on a list that only looked at the 150 largest cities in the U.S.
Let's look at the bad news:
In one of the two main categories, "quality of services," St. Louis finished only one step from the bottom at No. 149. Only Detroit (yes, that Detroit) fared worse.
But wait, there's more. In two of the six sub-categories, safety and education, we were at the bottom at No. 150. Also, we were No. 145 in both financial stability and health.
We finished a bit better in economy, No. 118, and a commendable No. 33 in infrastructure/pollution.
In the other main category, "budget per capita," which looks at cost of providing the mentioned services, St. Louis finished at No. 86.
Now for the good news:
Some really nice cities finished lower than us on the overall list: Chicago (140); New York (146); and San Francisco (148).
Here is a look at our other major neighbors: Louisville (28); Indianapolis (99); Nashville (100); Kansas City (102); Cincinnati (108); Memphis (136)
Should you wish to relocate to one of the better-run cities, head west: The top three cities on the list were Nampa, Idaho; Provo, Utah; and Boise, Idaho.
The most-poorly managed city in the U.S.? Washington.