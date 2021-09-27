 Skip to main content
St. Louis not at forefront of vegetarian/vegan lifestyle
St. Louis not at forefront of vegetarian/vegan lifestyle

Fall vegetable garden

Yum! The Brassica family: kale, broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, cabbage, turnips and radishes.

 123rf

Finishing in the bottom half of a list is not always a bad thing — unless your idea of a fine meal happens to be a tofu quinoa scramble with a steaming bowl of mung bean soup.

In the list of "Best Cities for Vegans and Vegetarians" from personal finance website WalletHub, our carnivorous burg came in at No. 59 out of the largest 100 U.S. cities.

We finished high, No. 27, in diversity/access to non-meat dishes, which looked at restaurants serving vegetarian/vegan options; number of farmers markets; certified organic farms; juice/smoothie bars; and nurseries and community gardens.

But we did not fair well when it came to affordability of such a diet, No. 64. And we ended up a bit worse, No. 69, for vegetarian lifestyle, which looked at overall vegetable and fruit consumption and something called "vegan/vegetarian meetups."

Save one, all of our major-city neighbors finished higher: Chicago (19); Indianapolis (26); Louisville (38); Cincinnati (45); Kansas City (52) and Nashville (57).

Only Memphis — bless its pork-smoking heart — finished lower, clocking in at No. 69.

