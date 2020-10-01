 Skip to main content
St. Louis now second-best city in U.S. for people with disabilities
St. Louis now second-best city in U.S. for people with disabilities

Americans with Disabilities Act festival in St. Louis

Kevin Gadsey of St. Louis, with his dog, Monty, join a march around Forest Park during a festival to mark the 25th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015 in St. Louis. Gadsey has arthrogryposis, a congenital joint contracture condition that limits his mobility. He recently moved to St. Louis to join Paraquad as a government affairs coordinator. Monty is his companion and works part-time as his service dog at home. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com

 Huy Mach

Some things in St. Louis keep getting better, such as the city's ability to accommodate people with disabilities.

The city clocked in as the overall runner-up, No. 2, in the "Best & Worst Cities for People with Disabilities."

The only burg with a better grade was Scottsdale, Arizona.

Two years ago, St. Louis was ranked at No. 8 on the same list, and four years ago it clocked in at No. 29, according to personal finance website Wallethub.

St. Louis earned high marks in the areas of health care (No. 5) and quality of life (No. 9) and not so high in the economy portion (No. 125).

The health-care category focused on cost of doctor visits; health insurance premiums; and number of occupational therapists, physicians and hospitals per capita.

Quality of life was determined by factors that included special-education services; wheelchair accessibility at restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment and recreation venues; walkability; and effectiveness of state Medicaid programs.

For the economy grade, the listers looked at housing costs, income, employment and cost of in-house services.

Some other state mates also showed well: Springfield finished at No. 13, and Kansas City came in at No. 16.

Other major neighbors finished thusly: Louisville (42), Cincinnati (56), Indianapolis (67), Chicago (79), Nashville (117)  and Memphis (170).

