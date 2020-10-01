St. Louis now second-best city in U.S. for people with disabilities

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Some things in St. Louis keep getting better, such as the city's ability to accommodate people with disabilities.

The city clocked in as the overall runner-up, No. 2, in the "Best & Worst Cities for People with Disabilities."

The only burg with a better grade was Scottsdale, Arizona.

Two years ago, St. Louis was ranked at No. 8 on the same list, and four years ago it clocked in at No. 29, according to personal finance website Wallethub.

St. Louis earned high marks in the areas of health care (No. 5) and quality of life (No. 9) and not so high in the economy portion (No. 125).

The health-care category focused on cost of doctor visits; health insurance premiums; and number of occupational therapists, physicians and hospitals per capita.

Quality of life was determined by factors that included special-education services; wheelchair accessibility at restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment and recreation venues; walkability; and effectiveness of state Medicaid programs.