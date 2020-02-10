St. Louis OK in 'healthiest city' poll, except for dying too soon

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

St. Louis is a healthy city, except we die too soon.

That's the finding of the latest list from personal finance website WalletHub — "Healthiest & Unhealthiest Cities in America."

Our relatively hale and hearty burg was ranked No. 62 out of the largest 174 U.S. cities.

The city's biggest problem is a tied-for-last finish in one subcategory, "premature-death rate." It describes that metric as "years of potential life loss," but does not identify a reason for the loss of years.

Our best showing came in "fitness," with a No. 40 ranking. The category looked at adults engaged in physical activity; number of fitness and weight-loss centers and fitness trainers; and people taking part in league sports.

We were No. 46 in "food," which checked obesity rate; fruit and vegetable consumption; number of dietitians and nutritionists; and number of farmers' markets, healthy restaurants and gourmet food stores.

We dipped to No. 60 for "green space," which took into account park acreage, and hiking, biking and walking trails.