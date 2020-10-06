St. Louis one of most improved 'clean' cities in U.S.

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Thanks to recently adopted legislation, St. Louis is getting applause for its dedication to clean energy.

The city clocked in at No. 28 among the nation's 100 largest cities — and was one of only two, along with Minneapolis — to be dubbed as a "most improved" city, according to a report from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy.

The report notes that by adopting a clean-energy bill in April, "St. Louis became the third city in the country — and the first in the Midwest — to enact a performance standard bill for buildings."

It also notes that our fair burg has adopted a solar readiness requirement for residential, multi-family and commercial construction.

The study applauded the city's conversion of streetlights to LEDs and its setting of goals for using renewable energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.