St. Louis only medium-strong when it comes to coffee

Coffee is one of nature’s finest beverages (which might be why it’s nicknamed “Joe”).

But when it comes it how our cups stack up against other cities, St. Louis is middle-of-the pack for “Best Coffee Cities in America.”

Personal-finance website WalletHub places us at No. 39 out of the largest 100 U.S. cities.

The list was compiled on criteria that included: average coffee prices; spending per household; share of adult coffee drinkers; coffee shops and doughnut shops per capita; and number of coffee manufacturers.

Of our major neighbors, Chicago (26), Cincinnati (29) and Indianapolis (37) finished higher; while Kansas City (45), Nashville, Tennessee (53), Louisville, Kentucky (65) and Memphis, Tennessee (86) finished farther down in the grounds.

The best coffee city in America was Portland, Oregon, followed by San Francisco, Seattle, Orlando and Pittsburgh.

Joe Holleman • 314-340-8254 @stlsherpa on Twitter jholleman@post-dispatch.com