St. Louis only so-so among cycling cities

With World Bicycle Day being observed on Thursday, this bureau takes time to look at the "Best Biking Cities in America."
And the look, sorry to say, is not all that great.
In a study of the 200 largest cities in the nation, LawnStarter has ranked our fair burg just within the top half, at No. 92.
Along with statistics from several public safety and transportation organizations, information was provided by AllTrails, Bikeshare.com, The League of American Bicyclists and USA Cycling.
We rode to our best marks, No. 64, in the "safety" category, which is a darn good category in which to excel. That category took into account road conditions, biking fatalities, natural hazards and state biking laws.
Even better, we were tied for first place (with four other cities) for fewest biking-related fatalities.
When it comes to the "community" category — which looked at the per capita number of bike clubs, cycling tours and people who ride bikes to work — we came in at No. 70.
Looking at "access," St. Louis clocked in at No. 83. This category weighed miles of bike lanes per square mile, number of bike trails, and number of bike shops and rentals per capita.
No big surprise that our Achilles heel comes in the "climate" category.
Apparently, most riders don't care much for that hot, wet blanket feeling of riding around St. Louis in July and August — and we finished at No. 186.
Overall, our major-city neighbors did better than us:
Chicago (30), Cincinnati (34), Nashville (75) and Louisville (91) all placed higher, while only Indianapolis (106), Memphis (177) and Kansas City (184) lagged behind.
Alas, we don't even get to claim a state championship, as Springfield, Missouri, clocked in at No. 76.
The best city in the U.S. for bicycling is San Francisco, and the worst is Baton Rouge, Louisiana.