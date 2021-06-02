St. Louis only so-so among cycling cities

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With World Bicycle Day being observed on Thursday, this bureau takes time to look at the "Best Biking Cities in America."

And the look, sorry to say, is not all that great.

In a study of the 200 largest cities in the nation, LawnStarter has ranked our fair burg just within the top half, at No. 92.

Along with statistics from several public safety and transportation organizations, information was provided by AllTrails, Bikeshare.com, The League of American Bicyclists and USA Cycling.

We rode to our best marks, No. 64, in the "safety" category, which is a darn good category in which to excel. That category took into account road conditions, biking fatalities, natural hazards and state biking laws.

Even better, we were tied for first place (with four other cities) for fewest biking-related fatalities.