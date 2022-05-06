St. Louis parks remain in top 20 among largest U.S. metros

The St. Louis metropolitan area remains strong in providing parkland — but our slip is showing, according to annual rankings from the Trust for Public Land.

After cracking the trust's top 20 in 2017 by placing 17th, our mighty metro followed with a No. 14 ranking for the next two years and a No. 13 in 2020.

But in 2021, we regressed to No. 16 — and now we're at No. 19.

The study's main categories were: investment; park space acreage; access, within a 10-minute walk; and amenities such as basketball hoops, dog parks, playgrounds, recreation/senior centers and restrooms.

Our strongest finish came in the 10-minute walk category, with 91% of city residents being within that time frame from access to a park.

The weakest showing was in the hoops section, with less than one hoop for every 10,000 people.

Major neighbors that placed ahead of us were Cincinnati (No. 4) and Chicago (6).

Trailing us were: Kansas City (21); Nashville (86); Louisville (90) and Memphis (93). The park system in Indianapolis was not included.

The five best U.S. city park systems were: Washington; St. Paul, Minnesota; Arlington, Virginia; Cincinnati; and Minneapolis.

Joe Holleman • 314-340-8254 @stlsherpa on Twitter jholleman@post-dispatch.com