St. Louis Press Club appoints new board member

Angie Minges, a marketing director at Nestlé Purina, has been named to the board of directors of the St. Louis Press Club.

In her career, Minges has worked at CBS Sports on several Olympic games and in Anheuser-Busch’s international sports marketing department managing soccer properties such as FIFA World Cup, Major League Soccer, and the Manchester United and Chelsea teams in the English Premier League.

On the philanthropic side, she has served in the Girl Scouts Women’s Leadership Network and as a director for the Missouri Athletic Club. She currently is a member of the United Way’s Women’s Leadership Cabinet and the St. Louis Forum.

Minges earned a bachelor’s degree from the University Missouri–Columbia and a master’s from Washington University.

On a related note, the Press Club has set its annual “Media Persons of the Year” awards dinner for 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Edward Jones South Campus, 12555 Manchester Road in Des Peres. For tickets or more information, go to stlpressclub.org.

