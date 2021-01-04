St. Louis Press Club honors two local communicators

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The St. Louis Press Club used the holiday week to ladle out laurels to a couple of communicators.

The organization's highest honor, the Catfish Award, went to Jessica Brown Billhymer, founder and president of Gateway Media Literacy Partners, Inc.

Billhymer also is an adjunct communications professor at Webster University and a supporter of the Gateway Journalism Review.

KTVI (Channel 2) anchor Jasmine Huda won the group's Above & Beyond award for her support of the club.

A former member of its board of directors, Huda has served as emcee of the club's annual Beauty Buzz scholarship fundraising event.

