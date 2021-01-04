 Skip to main content
St. Louis Press Club honors two local communicators
The St. Louis Press Club used the holiday week to ladle out laurels to a couple of communicators.

The organization's highest honor, the Catfish Award, went to Jessica Brown Billhymer, founder and president of Gateway Media Literacy Partners, Inc.

Billhymer also is an adjunct communications professor at Webster University and a supporter of the Gateway Journalism Review.

KTVI (Channel 2) anchor Jasmine Huda won the group's Above & Beyond award for her support of the club.

A former member of its board of directors, Huda has served as emcee of the club's annual Beauty Buzz scholarship fundraising event.

Jasmine Huda

