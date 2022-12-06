 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis Press Club picks Robust wine bar owner as director

Arlene Maminta Browne

Arlene Maminta Browne (Photo by St. Louis Press Club)

Raise your glass to Arlene Maminta Browne, who recently was named to the St. Louis Press Club board of directors.

Browne is best-known as the owner of Robust Bistro & Wine Bar in Webster Groves, but she also is a veteran communicator.

As principal of the Robust Solutions firm, Browne has more than 20 years of experience in marketing, public and media relations, networking and development.

Browne earned a bachelor’s degree in English and communications at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

