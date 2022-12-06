St. Louis Press Club picks Robust wine bar owner as director

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Raise your glass to Arlene Maminta Browne, who recently was named to the St. Louis Press Club board of directors.
Browne is best-known as the owner of Robust Bistro & Wine Bar in Webster Groves, but she also is a veteran communicator.
As principal of the Robust Solutions firm, Browne has more than 20 years of experience in marketing, public and media relations, networking and development.
Browne earned a bachelor’s degree in English and communications at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
