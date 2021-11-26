 Skip to main content
St. Louis Press Club posts list of 2021 honorees
The St. Louis Press Club has announced its list of local news types who have been named as the 2021 "Media Persons of the Year."

The roster includes five individual honorees — two each from newspapers and television, and one from radio — and one group of broadcast journalists.

"Each of the honorees has made outstanding contributions to journalism and to the St. Louis community,” said club president Joan Berkman said in a statement. “We are proud to announce such a distinguished group.”

In alphabetical order, the winners are:

Elliott Davis

Elliott Davis of KTVI (Channel 2)

Elliott Davis: A reporter and anchor at KTVI (Channel 2) since 1980, Davis is best-known for his government watchdog feature "You Paid For It.”

Joe Holleman: A Post-Dispatch staff since 1989, he has reported on news and features and also has written the columns "Life Sherpa" and "Joe’s St. Louis."

Debbie Monterrey: A morning-show host at KMOX (1120 AM), Monterrey joined the station in 2003 and now anchors the news for the "Total Information AM" at 5 a.m.

Wiley Price: A longtime photographer best-known for his work at the St. Louis American, Price is a member of the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame.

Kay Quinn: For more than 32 years, Quinn has anchored and reported on most of the station's newscasts. Currently, she anchors the station's 4 p.m. newscast.

Along with the individuals, accolades also are being shared with the "Living St. Louis" team at KETC (Channel 9). the program began in 2004 has highlights various people, places and culture in STL.

The team includes Jim Kirchherr, executive producer, and Ruth Ezell, Anne-Marie Berger, Kara Vaninger and Brooke Butler.

A ceremony to award the honorees will be held — live and in-person, Berkman said — at the club's main fundraiser in spring 2022, with more details to come.

