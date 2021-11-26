St. Louis Press Club posts list of 2021 honorees

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The St. Louis Press Club has announced its list of local news types who have been named as the 2021 "Media Persons of the Year."

The roster includes five individual honorees — two each from newspapers and television, and one from radio — and one group of broadcast journalists.

"Each of the honorees has made outstanding contributions to journalism and to the St. Louis community,” said club president Joan Berkman said in a statement. “We are proud to announce such a distinguished group.”

In alphabetical order, the winners are:

Elliott Davis: A reporter and anchor at KTVI (Channel 2) since 1980, Davis is best-known for his government watchdog feature "You Paid For It.”

Joe Holleman: A Post-Dispatch staff since 1989, he has reported on news and features and also has written the columns "Life Sherpa" and "Joe’s St. Louis."