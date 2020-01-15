St. Louis Public Library jazzes up new cards

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Will the changes ever stop coming from the folks at the St. Louis Public Library?
On Jan. 6, they forgave outstanding debts and eliminated overdue-book fines. And now they're offering spiffy new library cards.
Free-book fans who get a new library card will be able to choose from five different background styles.
There are four new background themes to go with the standard SLPL logo: book-owl, wall graffiti, Gateway Arch/riverfront, and the (sure-fire favorite) St. Louis Blues Note.
There is no extra charge for the new cards, but one note of caution from library spokesperson Jen Hatton: If you do get a new card, your membership number will change, which could at first make signing in online a bit challenging for those who memorized or saved their old account number.
