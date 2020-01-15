St. Louis Public Library jazzes up new cards

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Will the changes ever stop coming from the folks at the St. Louis Public Library?

On Jan. 6, they forgave outstanding debts and eliminated overdue-book fines. And now they're offering spiffy new library cards.

Free-book fans who get a new library card will be able to choose from five different background styles.

There are four new background themes to go with the standard SLPL logo: book-owl, wall graffiti, Gateway Arch/riverfront, and the (sure-fire favorite) St. Louis Blues Note.

There is no extra charge for the new cards, but one note of caution from library spokesperson Jen Hatton: If you do get a new card, your membership number will change, which could at first make signing in online a bit challenging for those who memorized or saved their old account number.

