St. Louis Public Library jazzes up new cards
St. Louis Public Library jazzes up new cards

Will the changes ever stop coming from the folks at the St. Louis Public Library?

On Jan. 6, they forgave outstanding debts and eliminated overdue-book fines. And now they're offering spiffy new library cards.

Free-book fans who get a new library card will be able to choose from five different background styles.

There are four new background themes to go with the standard SLPL logo: book-owl, wall graffiti, Gateway Arch/riverfront, and the (sure-fire favorite) St. Louis Blues Note.

New St. Louis Public Library cards

New St. Louis Public Library cards. (Photo provided by St. Louis Public Library)

There is no extra charge for the new cards, but one note of caution from library spokesperson Jen Hatton: If you do get a new card, your membership number will change, which could at first make signing in online a bit challenging for those who memorized or saved their old account number.

