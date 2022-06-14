St. Louis Public Radio cuts newsroom boss Shula Neuman

After a six-year run as executive editor (aka news director) at KWMU-FM (90.7), Shula Neuman is out at St. Louis Public Radio.

Neuman was appointed to the top news position in February 2016 after previously working three years as the station's health, science, education and race editor.

Station marketing director Madalyn Painter confirmed Neuman's departure in an email, but declined to be more specific.

Painter said an interim newsroom chief would be named later this week and would serve until a replacement is hired.

This latest nine-year stint was Neuman's second go-around at KWMU. She had worked as a reporter and newscaster from 2000 to 2002.

Previously, she has worked for NPR in Washington and at a radio station in Cleveland. She also has worked for Washington University.

The last big change at the station was in September 2020, when longtime general manager Tim Eby was fired, and eventually replaced by Tina Pamintuan, after being accused of racism by some station staffers.

KWMU, a National Public Radio affiliate, is licensed to the University of Missouri and operates at part of the University of Missouri-St. Louis. It also operates the public radio stations in Rolla and Quincy, Illinois.

