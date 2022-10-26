St. Louis Public Radio hires new ‘On The Air’ host

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A new host is coming, soonish, to “St. Louis On The Air” — the noonday talk show on KWMU (90.7 FM).

St. Louis Public Radio announced recently that Elaine Cha has been chosen to be both the host and a producer for the station’s one-hour news magazine.

The starting date for Cha’s hosting gig is still up in the air, according to the station — which notes on its website that Cha will start working at the station on Nov. 7, but would not begin hosting the program until “later this fall.”

Cha most recently was a communications manager for Big Brothers Big Sister of Eastern Missouri. She also has worked at Nine PBS in St. Louis and at Southern California Public Radio. She also has contributed to two Ferguson Commission reports.

Cha succeeds Sarah Fenske as the show’s host. Fenske helmed the show for three years, then left in May to become executive editor of Euclid Media, a Cleveland-based company that owns the Riverfront Times and other independent weeklies.