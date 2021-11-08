St. Louis ranked as real turkey for Thanksgiving

 Skip to main content
St. Louis took a big dive as a good place to land for Thanksgiving. And it boiled down mostly to safety, with some bad weather tossed in.

Of the largest 100 U.S. cities, we made only to No. 80, according to personal finance website Wallethub.

That's a big drop from the No. 43 we registered in 2019, the last year the holiday ranking came out. 

Looking at safety, we hit the bottom of the pile, No. 100, compared to 74th place two years ago.

Factors in this category included crime rates, vaccination rates and traffic and pedestrian fatalities.

In weather, our late-November climes stuck us down at 74th place in that category.

Our best category (out of five) was in the area of celebrations and traditions: No. 15. This looked at the number of holiday-specific attractions, such as parades, pumpkin patches and holiday decoration stores.

We ranked No. 40 for charitable efforts and volunteer work associated with Thanksgiving; and No. 53 in affordability (cost of meal at home or in restaurant).

Most all of our major neighbors bested us: Louisville, Kentucky (10); Cincinnati (13); Nashville, Tennessee (29); Chicago (63); Indianapolis (67); and Memphis (78).

One consolation: We bested our state mate, Kansas City, which came in at No. 94.

The best Thanksgiving city? Atlanta. The worst, San Bernardino, California.

