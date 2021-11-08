St. Louis ranked as real turkey for Thanksgiving

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

St. Louis took a big dive as a good place to land for Thanksgiving. And it boiled down mostly to safety, with some bad weather tossed in.

Of the largest 100 U.S. cities, we made only to No. 80, according to personal finance website Wallethub.

That's a big drop from the No. 43 we registered in 2019, the last year the holiday ranking came out.

Looking at safety, we hit the bottom of the pile, No. 100, compared to 74th place two years ago.

Factors in this category included crime rates, vaccination rates and traffic and pedestrian fatalities.

In weather, our late-November climes stuck us down at 74th place in that category.

Our best category (out of five) was in the area of celebrations and traditions: No. 15. This looked at the number of holiday-specific attractions, such as parades, pumpkin patches and holiday decoration stores.

We ranked No. 40 for charitable efforts and volunteer work associated with Thanksgiving; and No. 53 in affordability (cost of meal at home or in restaurant).