St. Louis ranked in website survey as most dangerous city in U.S. — again

St. Louis was ranked as the least-safe city in the U.S. in a website survey in 2018.
Three years later, we're still last on that list.
In a comparison of the largest 182 municipalities in the U.S., personal finance website WalletHub once again ranks us at the bottom in its "Safest Cities in America" survey.
To determine where Americans feel most secure, WalletHub used 44 indicators of safety, divided into three major categories: home/community safety, financial safety and natural disaster risk.
The statistics for St. Louis are based on figures for St. Louis city and do not include surrounding municipalities.
Our worst showing came in "home and community safety," in which we were ranked No. 181 out of the 182 cities. Only Baton Rouge, Louisiana, fared worse.
That category looked at, on a per-capita basis, the number of mass shootings; murders and manslaughters; forcible rapes; assaults; thefts; sex offenders; hate crimes; drug-poisoning deaths; and traffic and pedestrian fatalities.
Within that major category, we finished at the bottom in two subcategories: assaults and traffic fatalities.
We didn't do all that much better in the "financial safety" category, where we clocked in at No. 151 out of the field of 182 cities.
That category looked at factors such as unemployment and underemployment; foreclosure rates; median credit scores; poverty rate; fraud and financial crimes; identity-theft complaints; job security; and personal bankruptcy filings.
In the area of natural disaster risks (tornadoes, earthquakes, etc.) St. Louis was one of a handful of cities from which information was not available.
One result of finishing last on the safest-city list is that it is easy to determine which of our major-city neighbors fared better. All of them.
Here are those rankings: Nashville (103); Chicago (114); Louisville (115); Springfield, Missouri (118); Cincinnati (121); Indianapolis (135); Kansas City (157); and Memphis (178).
WalletHub gleaned its figures from various sources, including the FBI; National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; Bureau of Labor Statistics; Department of Housing and Urban Development; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts; and the Gun Violence Archive.
The homicide rate has dropped so far this year in the city, but killings have been on the rise in large swaths of St. Louis County.