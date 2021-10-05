St. Louis ranked in website survey as most dangerous city in U.S. — again

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

St. Louis was ranked as the least-safe city in the U.S. in a website survey in 2018.

Three years later, we're still last on that list.

In a comparison of the largest 182 municipalities in the U.S., personal finance website WalletHub once again ranks us at the bottom in its "Safest Cities in America" survey.

To determine where Americans feel most secure, WalletHub used 44 indicators of safety, divided into three major categories: home/community safety, financial safety and natural disaster risk.

The statistics for St. Louis are based on figures for St. Louis city and do not include surrounding municipalities.

Our worst showing came in "home and community safety," in which we were ranked No. 181 out of the 182 cities. Only Baton Rouge, Louisiana, fared worse.

That category looked at, on a per-capita basis, the number of mass shootings; murders and manslaughters; forcible rapes; assaults; thefts; sex offenders; hate crimes; drug-poisoning deaths; and traffic and pedestrian fatalities.

Within that major category, we finished at the bottom in two subcategories: assaults and traffic fatalities.