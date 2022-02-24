St. Louis ranks first in celebrating Mardi Gras (outside of New Orleans)

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oh, ye who are gathering beads and orchestrating bar visits for Mardi Gras on Tuesday, be advised that we have a national reputation to uphold.

STL is the No. 1 city in the U.S. for celebrating Fat Tuesday, according to a list from Lawn Love.

(OK, fine. The listers did not include New Orleans in the mix, simply stipulating that the Big Easy is indeed the big dog for Mardi Gras mayhem.)

And that wise decision leaves our fair burg at the top of the partying pile — edging out even Baton Rouge and Metairie, Louisiana, which were Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

Rounding out the top 10 were: New York, San Francisco, Miami, Mobile, Dallas, Las Vegas and Houston.

The list looked at 200 of the largest cities and judged them on the number of: Mardi-Gras labeled events; bars and Cajun/Creole restaurants; party supply stores, occult stores, and community interest, determined by Google searches in the last year.

The article points out that our Mardi Gras festival is not as old as many others: It started in 1979 when several Soulard (French for "drunkard") residents threw a party at Hilary's (now Johnny's) and then marched to McGurk's pub at midnight.

It even gives special mention to what it calls "the world’s largest parade of costumed pets," which was held Sunday.

The only nearby major city that came close to us was Chicago, which clocked in at No. 14.

Other major neighbors finished thusly: Louisville (29), Cincinnati (45), Nashville, Tennessee (57), Kansas City (81), Memphis (111) and Indianapolis (121).

