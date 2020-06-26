St. Louis ranks high for US cities with historical homes

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The housing stock in St. Louis isn't old, it's historical.

At least that's the finding of Homes.com, which has ranked our fair burg as No. 10 in the country.

The historical-house herd at Homes.com used National Register of Historic Places from the National Park Service to create their list.

More specifically, they compiled a list of 50 older cities, then determined the number of houses — ones built between 1600 and the early 1900s — that qualified as historical.

St. Louis came up with a total of 4,304 such homes, good for the 10th-place finish.

The cities ranked ahead of us, from Nos. 1-9, are St. Augustine, Florida; New Orleans; Key West, Florida; Oak Park, Illinois; Cleveland; Newport, Rhode Island; Baltimore; Saratoga Springs, New York; and Savannah, Georgia.

The only other cities west of the Mississippi River to make the top 20 were Salt Lake City (14) and Cheyenne, Wyoming (20).

