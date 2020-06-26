You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis ranks high for US cities with historical homes
0 comments

St. Louis ranks high for US cities with historical homes

  • 0
Subscribe: $20 for the rest of 2020
At Home with Phil & Cheryl Valko in the Old North neighborhood of St. Louis

An exterior photo of Phil and Cheryl Valko's rehabbed 1861 row house in the Old North neighborhood in St. Louis, as seen on Friday, April 20, 2018. The home will be featured in the Old North House and Community Tour on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

The housing stock in St. Louis isn't old, it's historical.

At least that's the finding of Homes.com, which has ranked our fair burg as No. 10 in the country.

The historical-house herd at Homes.com used National Register of Historic Places from the National Park Service to create their list.

More specifically, they compiled a list of 50 older cities, then determined the number of houses — ones built between 1600 and the early 1900s — that qualified as historical.

St. Louis came up with a total of 4,304 such homes, good for the 10th-place finish.

The cities ranked ahead of us, from Nos. 1-9, are St. Augustine, Florida; New Orleans; Key West, Florida; Oak Park, Illinois; Cleveland; Newport, Rhode Island; Baltimore; Saratoga Springs, New York; and Savannah, Georgia.

The only other cities west of the Mississippi River to make the top 20 were Salt Lake City (14) and Cheyenne, Wyoming (20).

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports