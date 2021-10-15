 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis remains fertile field for foodies
0 comments

St. Louis remains fertile field for foodies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival

Mayra Pacheco of Amaizing Cakes Latin food works the grill during the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival in Florissant on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The festival continues on Sunday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

The proof is in the pudding. We do food well.

Our fair burg finished at No. 16 out of the largest 182 cities in the U.S. for the "Best Foodie Cities in America" according to personal finance website WalletHub.

Of two categories used for the rankings, our strongest showing was in the area of "accessibility, diversity and quality," where we finished at No. 18.

That category looked at restaurants per capita, restaurant diversity, and rankings and reviews by various publications.

It also took in such things as number of food festivals, food trucks, cooking schools, healthy/fresh food options, farmers markets, ice creams shops, craft breweries, wine bars, coffee shops and gourmet/specialty food stores.

But alas, goodness comes with a price. In the economic category, "affordability," we clocked in at No. 127.

Our top 20 finish was better than any of our major neighbors, although two came close: Chicago (18) and Cincinnati (21).

Others close-by burgs finished thusly: Louisville, Kentucky (29); Indianapolis (33); Nashville, Tennessee (76); Kansas City (112); Springfield, Missouri (116); and Memphis, Tennessee (144).

The top five cities for foodies: Portland, Oregon; Orlando, Florida; Miami; San Francisco; and Austin, Texas.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories: October 11, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News