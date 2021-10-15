St. Louis remains fertile field for foodies

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The proof is in the pudding. We do food well.

Our fair burg finished at No. 16 out of the largest 182 cities in the U.S. for the "Best Foodie Cities in America" according to personal finance website WalletHub.

Of two categories used for the rankings, our strongest showing was in the area of "accessibility, diversity and quality," where we finished at No. 18.

That category looked at restaurants per capita, restaurant diversity, and rankings and reviews by various publications.

It also took in such things as number of food festivals, food trucks, cooking schools, healthy/fresh food options, farmers markets, ice creams shops, craft breweries, wine bars, coffee shops and gourmet/specialty food stores.

But alas, goodness comes with a price. In the economic category, "affordability," we clocked in at No. 127.

Our top 20 finish was better than any of our major neighbors, although two came close: Chicago (18) and Cincinnati (21).

Others close-by burgs finished thusly: Louisville, Kentucky (29); Indianapolis (33); Nashville, Tennessee (76); Kansas City (112); Springfield, Missouri (116); and Memphis, Tennessee (144).

The top five cities for foodies: Portland, Oregon; Orlando, Florida; Miami; San Francisco; and Austin, Texas.

