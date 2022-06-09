St. Louis remains good choice for summer ‘staycations’

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Still not convinced that traveling is a good idea, what with the recent rocketing petrol prices and uptick in coronavirus infections?

Then rest assured, our fair burg remains a good place for “staycations” — formerly known as “doing stuff in your own city on your time off.”

In the 2022 listings from personal finance website WalletHub, “Best and Worst Cities for Staycations,” St. Louis ended up at No. 27 out of the largest 182 cities in the U.S. That ranking, the same as in 2021, puts us in the top 15%.

Our strongest showing was in the area of “food and entertainment,” which looked at number of bars, restaurants, zoos. museums and aquariums, along with their prices.

In that category, we were No. 6 in the nation, trailing only Orlando, Florida; Las Vegas; San Francisco; Miami; and Portland, Oregon.

We had a respectable results, No. 49, in the “recreation” rank, a category that focused on the number of parks, trails, golf and tennis courses and shopping centers.

Our Achilles heel was in the “rest and relaxation” category, where we only ranked at No. 117 out of 182. Hurting us here is our natural lack of public beaches and the fact that our summers tend to trend to the sweaty side.

Among our major neighbors, only Chicago (3) and Cincinnati (17) bested us.

Finishing behind us were Nashville, Tennessee (36); Louisville, Kentucky (65); Kansas City (81); Indianapolis (106); and Memphis, Tennessee (152).

The best U.S. city for a staycation is (to virtually no one’s surprise) Honolulu. Oddly enough, the worst city also was in Hawaii: Pearl City.

