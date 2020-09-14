St. Louis remains great city to live in, for pets

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Once again, St. Louis ranks as one of the best U.S. cities in which to live — if you're a pet.

In fact, this year it ranked as the No. 1 "Pet-Friendly City" by Revival Animal health, a pet-supply website.

The rankings were based on cost of pet ownership, number of veterinarians per capita, overall "walkability" and number of dog parks.

Portland, Oregon, was the runner-up and none of our fair burg's major-city neighbors made the top 20.

The high ranking in pet-friendliness is nothing new for our city limits.

Last year, St. Louis was ranked No. 8 out of the largest 100 U.S. cities when it came to being pet-friendly, according to a list from personal finance website Wallethub.