St. Louis remains great city to live in, for pets
Puppies visit Children's Hospital on National Puppy Day

Chelyse Thurman, 10, of St. Louis, enjoys time with a puppy on Friday, March 22, 2019. Four puppies were brought from the APA Adoption Center to the Purina Pet Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital. The hospital partnered with Purina and the APA to bring the puppies for the kids to pet in honor of National Puppy Day. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Once again, St. Louis ranks as one of the best U.S. cities in which to live — if you're a pet.

In fact, this year it ranked as the No. 1 "Pet-Friendly City" by Revival Animal health, a pet-supply website.

The rankings were based on cost of pet ownership, number of veterinarians per capita, overall "walkability" and number of dog parks.

Portland, Oregon, was the runner-up and none of our fair burg's major-city neighbors made the top 20.

The high ranking in pet-friendliness is nothing new for our city limits.

VOTE IN OUR CUTEST PET CONTEST

Last year, St. Louis was ranked No. 8 out of the largest 100 U.S. cities when it came to being pet-friendly, according to a list from personal finance website Wallethub.

In 2017, travel-related website RewardExpert named the St. Louis metropolitan area to be the No. 1 "most friendly" in the area of activities that humans and their pets can do together. In overall pet-friendliness, the website clocked our mighty metro in at No. 7.

