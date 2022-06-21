St. Louis remains near bottom on list of 'best-run' cities

When it comes to being well-run, the direction of St. Louis city appears to be pointing upward — though it had little room remaining to move down.

Of the largest 150 U.S. cities, personal finance website WalletHub ranks our fair burg at No. 133 of the "Best & Worst Run Cities" — an improvement over our lowest ranking, No. 140, in 2020.

Let's look closer at the could-be-worse news:

In one of two main categories, "quality of services," St. Louis finished awfully close to the bottom of the 150 cities, at No. 148.

The quality category was broken down into six sub-categories, and we finished near the bottom in four:

We were dead last in overall safety; No. 149 in both health and education; and No. 142 in financial stability. Our economy was merely poor, clocking in at No. 127.

Our only strong showing in service quality was in the area of infrastructure/pollution, in which we finished at No. 12.

But once again, according to WalletHub, the upside is that St. Louisans get their poor services at reasonable prices.

In the other main area of judgment, "budget per capita," which looks at cost of providing services to residents, St. Louis finished at No. 86.

So bottom line, we finished lower than most of our major neighbors: Louisville (31); Indianapolis (64); Kansas City (106); Cincinnati (1108); and Nashville, Tennessee (114).

Trailing us were Memphis (135) and Chicago (140).

Relocating to one of the better-run cities will require a move north, and west: The top two cities on the list were in Idaho: Nampa, and then Boise.

And one has to admit that the three most-poorly managed cities, Nos. 148-150, are quite nice to visit: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

