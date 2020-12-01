St. Louis rises on list of best 'singles' cities

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Fear not, unattached St. Louisans. In spite of struggles with safety and the economy, our fair burg still has game on the singles scene.

Taking a look at the largest 182 cities in the U.S., personal finance website WalletHub ranks St. Louis at No. 26 when it comes to the "Best & Worst Cities For Singles" — an improvement over our No. 34 ranking in 2019.

The results were based on rankings in three categories, which indicated that we are, generally speaking, full of dating opportunities and locations — though not necessarily well-financed.

Our best showing in any of the three categories was a No. 19 in the area of "fun and recreation." This category looked at amenities like the per capita number of restaurants, coffee/tea shops, parks, shopping centers, fitness centers and cultural institutions.

We finished at No. 34 for "dating opportunities," which took into account the share of single population, gender balance, online/mobile dating opportunities and the most active Tinder users.

But our love life took a hit when it came to "economics," a category in which we finished at No. 100.